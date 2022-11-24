ARTICLE

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

While the dramatic growth in RWI in recent years was driven primarily by private equity, corporate buyers have implemented transactional risk insurance with increasing frequency in the last eighteen months. Yet, due diligence for corporate buyers can be different from PE purchasers and many corporate dealmakers are still in the dark about the RWI underwriting process. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by Nick Tuliebitz, Co-Head of M&A Insurance North America at Assured Partners, for the end all be all discussion about what corporate acquirers must know when it comes to RWI and how corporate buyers can have a successful underwriting experience.

Topics reviewed include:

"Know Before You Go" - How corporate buyers can be strategic about RWIearly on in the deal process

The types of due diligence RWI carriers expect

The important of planning for specific due diligence workstreams -- notably tax and underlying insurance

How corporate buyers can minimize policy exclusions

"A Call to Arms" -- preparing for the RWI underwriting call

Critical "dos and don'ts" for corporate buyers on the underwriting call

"Follow-ups and Wrap-ups" -- what the corporate buyer can expect post-underwriting call

Nick's favorite Thanksgiving tradition

