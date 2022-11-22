On November 1, 2022, the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") announced that it revised the application process by which a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") can request a commitment of debentures from the SBA (a "Commitment Application"). Changes to the Commitment Application are as follows1:

Email submission of the Commitment Application . Completed Commitment Applications must be submitted to the SBA via email to SBICFunding@sba.gov. The SBA has required that Commitment Applications be submitted in this way since March 2020 as part of its COVID-19 procedures, and has now made this requirement permanent.

. Completed Commitment Applications must be submitted to the SBA via email to SBICFunding@sba.gov. The SBA has required that Commitment Applications be submitted in this way since March 2020 as part of its COVID-19 procedures, and has now made this requirement permanent. Signature Requirements . All pages within a Commitment Application that require a signature must be scanned pages including a hand-executed signature from a person authorized to sign on behalf of the SBIC. Electronic signatures are not acceptable.

. All pages within a Commitment Application that require a signature must be scanned pages including a hand-executed signature from a person authorized to sign on behalf of the SBIC. Electronic signatures are not acceptable. Commitment Increments . The requested debenture commitment must be in an increment of $5,000.

. The requested debenture commitment must be in an increment of $5,000. Form 468 Certification . As part of its Commitment Application, an SBIC must certify that it has submitted an SBA Form 468 2 to the SBA via the SBA's web portal, SBIC-Web. Previously, the SBA required that an SBA Form 468 be included within the Commitment Application.

. As part of its Commitment Application, an SBIC must certify that it has submitted an SBA Form 468 to the SBA via the SBA's web portal, SBIC-Web. Previously, the SBA required that an SBA Form 468 be included within the Commitment Application. Protecting Bank Identification . The Commitment Application requires that bank account information be included. The SBA recommends that the SBIC transmit its Commitment Application securely to protect this information.

. The Commitment Application requires that bank account information be included. The SBA recommends that the SBIC transmit its Commitment Application securely to protect this information. Interim Interest Rates. The short-term interest rate on SBA debentures is now calculated based on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Advance Rate. Previously, this short-term interest rate was based on LIBOR (the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate). Long-term interest rates on SBA debentures will continue to be set at the 10-year Treasury rate plus a spread that is based on market conditions

Footnotes

1 The SBA's full instructions for completing the Commitment Application can be found at www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2022-11/Commitment-Application-Instructions.pdf.

2 SBA Form 468 is a financial report that SBICs provide to the SBA.

