Partner Alyssa DaCunha, co-chair of WilmerHale's congressional investigations practice, recently lent her expertise to an article by The American Lawyer analyzing the implications of a Republican-controlled House. In the article, DaCunha, who has over a decade of experience providing strategic counsel to companies and corporate executives navigating congressional inquiries, explored how companies can best position themselves to respond to the likely increase in congressional oversight investigations.

Excerpt: Even with a slim majority, DaCunha and her colleagues expect the GOP to begin announcing oversight investigations at a much faster pace than has been seen in prior Congresses.

"They have put seasoned investigative staff into key roles and are ready to hit the ground running," said DaCunha, adding that while Republican committee chairs in prior years may have thought twice before taking on private sector targets, the incoming chairs are likely to conduct "vigorous" oversight of the private sector. "They are prepared to deploy more aggressive investigative techniques in pursuit of their oversight agenda."

