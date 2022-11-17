ARTICLE

Were it not for the torrid pace of our DSO/MSO practice, our M&A volume would have slowed considerably during the 3rd quarter, mirroring national trends. Fortunately for us, however, the equity markets continue to show great appetite for acquiring these business, and we continue to see heavy transaction volume representing both buyers and sellers of them. All told, we closed 36 transactions in this industry segment during Q-3, one of our busiest quarters on record. We also closed deals in the manufacturing, financial services, lawn care, and funeral service markets during the third quarter. Deal size averaged roughly $20M.

We also recently released the results of Dykema's 18th Annual Mergers & Acquisitions Survey, which can be found by clicking here. Thanks to all of you who participated in the survey.

