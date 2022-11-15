The CB Insights' recently-published Tech Valuations Report comments on technology company valuations trends and reports on a continued decline during the third quarter of the year. The report attributes this in part to continued cautiousness on the part of investors given market volatility.

The report indicates that median tech valuations dropped across most investment stages, with the most significant decline in valuation of 27% being for Series D and later stage. Median deal sizes declined approximately 29% quarter over quarter during the third quarter 2023 across all stages of growth, with median late-stage deal sizes declining by 50% to approximately $50 million. The charts from the report illustrate the trends.

