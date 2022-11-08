The 2nd Annual American Cancer Society Pinehurst Golf Classic is shaping up to be even bigger and better than the last, and we're thrilled to be a part of it.

The yearly fundraiser will be held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, NC. Festivities begin on November 13 with a VIP HOPE Dinner, followed by the golf tournament on November 14.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.