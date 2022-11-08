For an industry built on disruption and innovation, 2023 promises to be another paradigm-shifting year in automotive. The digital transformation has illuminated the consumer's desire for game-changing technological innovations, and M&A dealmakers in the auto space who wish to stay competitive need to transform just as fast. In fact, a report from Bain & Company found that scope deals-in which firms penetrate a new market or acquire a new capability-now represent about 70% of automotive and mobility transactions over $100 million. Here's what you can expect to see in the next 12 months:

