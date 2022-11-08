Shearman & Sterling advised Golub Capital and Audax Private Debt, as lenders, on a $280 million financing for the acquisition of Ned Stevens by Cobepa. Cobepa completed the acquisition in partnership with Ned Stevens' existing management team and The Jordan Company. AVALT will remain a minority investor in the Company.

The financing consisted of a $210 million term loan facility, a $50 million delayed draw term loan facility and a $20 million revolving credit facility.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Ned Stevens is a market leading provider of exterior residential services. The Company, which operates in 15 states across the country, primarily provides gutter cleaning and other exterior residential services such as dryer vent cleaning, power washing, and window cleaning, serves over 140,000 customers.

Cobepa is an independent, privately held investment company with offices in New York, Brussels, and Munich. Cobepa manages a diverse portfolio of private equity investments representing approximately $4.2 billion of equity capital. In the U.S., Cobepa is primarily focused on investments in the healthcare, business services and tech-enabled services sectors.

The Shearman & Sterling team below was supported by associates Fuyu Gao, Daniel Garry and Susanah Naushad.

