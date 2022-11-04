October M&A Transactions

October 3 – L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (L3) and Viasat Inc. (Viasat) announced an agreement whereby L3 will acquire Viasat's Link 16 Tactical Data Links business for $1.96b.

October 3 – Redwire Corporation announced that it entered into an agreement with British defense company QinetiQ Group plc to purchase QinetiQ Space NV, its commercial satellite systems business based in Belgium, for €32m.

October 4 – AE Industrial Partners, LP announced an agreement whereby it will acquire a majority ownership interest in Denver-based satellite and component manufacturer York Space Systems LLC based on an enterprise value of $1.125b.

October 11 – Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C. announced that it made a minority equity investment in eSAT Global, Inc., a California-based start-up with plans to offer a low-cost direct-to-satellite Internet-of-Things service.

October 31 – Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital Corp. announced that it received an investment of $100m from Lockheed Martin Corporation, which now holds a 33.5% ownership interest in the company.

More related news in Space Business Review October 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.