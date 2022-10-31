United States:
DoD Issues Class Deviation For Small Business Joint Venture Offerors Until SAM Is Updated To Account For Recent FAR Revisions
31 October 2022
Crowell & Moring
On October 26, 2022, the Department of Defense published a class
deviation establishing alternative procedures for verifying the
small business size and status of joint venture offerors. This
class deviation is necessary because, effective October 28, 2022,
the Federal Acquisition Regulation has been updated to include new
certifications for use by joint venture offerors in FAR
solicitation provisions 52.212-3 and 52.219-1-via a FAR update on
which Crowell previously reported. Due to a lag in system
implementation in the System for Award Management (SAM) and in the
interface between SAM and the Small Business Administration, SAM
will not reflect the new representations immediately. As such,
DoD's class deviation provides language for contracting
officers to use in solicitations in lieu of relying on SAM for size
and status certifications of joint venture offerors.
