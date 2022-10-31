United States:
How To Find A Buyer For Your Business (Podcast)
31 October 2022
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and
Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks to Ken
Hachikian, Managing Partner at The Ivy Group about how to find a
buyer if you are looking to sell your business. Their discussion
covers the current state of M&A and capital markets, whether
you should find a buyer on your own, types of buyers, positioning
your business for sale, and who can assist business owners wanting
to sell. Listen in if you are thinking about selling your business
so you can get the best deal.
Click to view transcript
