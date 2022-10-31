ARTICLE

On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks to Ken Hachikian, Managing Partner at The Ivy Group about how to find a buyer if you are looking to sell your business. Their discussion covers the current state of M&A and capital markets, whether you should find a buyer on your own, types of buyers, positioning your business for sale, and who can assist business owners wanting to sell. Listen in if you are thinking about selling your business so you can get the best deal.

