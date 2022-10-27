In recent years, the topic of wellness has become increasingly important, both to individuals and corporate entities alike. Many business leaders have begun to incorporate wellness curriculums of some form or other into their everyday operations, and some have even instituted a new executive role: the Chief Wellness Officer.

In this episode of The Chief's Table, Kim Stapleton talks with Erin Coupe, founder of Authentically EC, about what exactly the role of a Chief Wellness Officer entails. They explore some key wellness concepts that Erin uses to help business executives optimize their own wellbeing so they can become more resilient, empathetic and effective leaders.

Erin explains that the concept of wellness goes far beyond what is offered in an employee benefits package. It's less about tangible perks or the physical office space. Instead, it is about how employees feel in the presence of their leaders.

Erin says that once she provides business leaders with the tools they need to effectively manage their own mental and physical wellbeing, they then have the capacity to treat both themselves and their employees in a healthier way.

About Erin Coupe

Erin Coupe is founder of Authentically EC. She counsels corporate clients in the areas of wellbeing, mindset, emotional regulation, authenticity and resilience.

A former corporate executive, international thought leader and keynote speaker, Erin delivers pragmatic guidance and actionable insights to enrich lives, shift mindsets and energize wellbeing. A majority of Erin's work includes partnering with organizations to facilitate leadership development programs, interactive training and workshops, group coaching and team consulting, wellbeing advisory services and more.

Learn more about Erin and Authentically EC here: https://www.erincoupe.com/.



