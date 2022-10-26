It's no secret that we live in a litigious world, but no business owner, advisor or other professional wants to look at every client, customer or patient as a lawsuit waiting to happen. When you provide services to the general public, your risk of being sued is inevitably a bit higher than the average person's. To hedge against that risk, consider the following measures — some simple, some nontraditional — to protect yourself and your business.

Inherited trust assets. Approximately $30 trillion will pass from baby boomers to younger generations over the next decade. With that transfer of wealth comes enormous opportunity for the beneficiaries beyond the obvious financial gain.

When we think of asset protection planning, we generally start with how to protect our own assets, but what about those we will receive? Assets that pass to beneficiaries in trust, and remain in trust, are generally protected from the beneficiary's creditors (subject to well-drafted trust agreements and proper trust administration). In many cases, the beneficiary can even serve as the trustee of the trust, allowing him or her to control and benefit from the trust assets while protecting the assets from current or future creditors. As a business owner, having assets that are immediately and permanently out of reach of creditors is not only a financial win, it's also invaluable peace of mind.

The conversation may be awkward, but consider discussing with your parents whether their estate plans are in proper order and if assets are retained in trust. If not, suggest they consult with a qualified estate planning attorney. A little planning now can go a long way. And just as important, as a parent yourself, you can engage in the same type of planning to protect your children from their creditors, including a divorcing spouse.

Dividing assets between spouses. Assets titled to one spouse are not subject to the creditors of the other spouse. As such, if one spouse has a higher risk of liability than the other, consider titling large assets such as real estate and taxable investment accounts in the name of the lower-risk spouse. Of course, these assets are still subject to the lower-risk spouse's creditors, so an umbrella insurance policy may also be a wise investment for additional protection.

Funding protected assets. Under federal and many state laws, certain assets are always beyond the reach of creditors. In Ohio, these include retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds and life insurance cash value. To that end, consider — in consultation with a qualified financial advisor — fully funding retirement plans and building up the cash value in your whole life policy to bank a reserve of assets that you know are safe over the long term.

Asset protection trusts. For the past decade, Ohio has been at the forefront of the nation's asset protection laws, at least from the protectee's perspective. If you are married and have substantial assets you do not expect to need during your lifetime, you may gift the assets to a spousal lifetime access trust (SLAT). Beyond the estate tax benefit, especially if the assets appreciate considerably (which is outside the scope of this article), a SLAT allows your spouse to benefit directly from the assets (and you indirectly through your spouse), but it also allows for the assets to be sheltered from future creditors of you or your spouse.

Similarly, an Ohio Legacy Trust allows assets to be moved beyond the reach of future creditors but permits you to continue to exercise a limited element of control and benefit from the trust assets. In both cases, a qualified estate planning attorney should be involved to assess the pros and cons and draft the appropriate documents, and in neither case should you transfer any assets if you have even an inkling of concern of a current creditor.

Formalized business contracts. In the heat of running a business, it's easy to get into a routine and let important things fall to the back burner. One concern that always deserves full attention, however, is the drafting of proper business contracts and adhering to your procedures. Not only can a poorly drafted contract (or no contract at all) subject your business to unnecessary risk, it can also make it easier for a creditor to pierce the corporate veil and attack personal assets. Proper lease and vendor agreements, for example, should always be in place, and business assets should be titled in the name of the business, not in any individual's name. Formalizing your procedures will help to reduce your personal and business risk. And it doesn't have to break the bank. As KMK Law's private client services team gets to know a business and its stakeholders, for example, many projects become easier and less time consuming. Talk to your attorney about using favorable rates and efficient processes to build a long-term relationship you both value.

Originally published by The Business Journals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.