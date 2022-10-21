Cooley's M&A practice has been busy amid the typically slower summer wind down. Steaming through the third quarter, Cooley's deal flow put us at the top of the Bloomberg, Mergermarket and Refinitiv Q3 M&A league tables. Below, we've rounded up key insights and notable deals that have kept our team busy this season.

Did the Inflation Reduction Act Create a SPAC Tax?

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. Some of the tax provisions contained in the legislation, including the 1% excise tax on certain stock buybacks, may impact special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) at key points in their life cycle.

Transfer Traps: Considerations for Dual-Class Companies Contemplating M&A Transactions

The rise of founder-led, venture capital-backed companies in recent years has coincided with a surge of companies implementing dual-class share structures in connection with their initial public offerings.

'Drinks With The Deal': Cooley's Ian Nussbaum Talks Case Law

Ian Nussbaum was a "case law junkie" from the start of law school – and it's a habit that continues to shape his practice as an M&A lawyer – as he explains in the "Drinks With The Deal" podcast.

Locking the Box in Private M&A Transactions – Myths and Facts

Purchase price adjustment mechanisms are common in private M&A transactions to determine the final price to be paid by the buyer, but the way the price adjustment is achieved varies by jurisdiction.

