More and more the responsibilities of the CFO are expanding. It is not only about the historical read out but more so on strategic decisions, forward looking metrics and operational paths. The CFO can sit at the helm of unlocking the value within an organization by being operationally focused with a finance lens. Rethinking the status quo - how do we take the data that we have and use it to catapult our thinking and prioritization. How do we think differently about what our teams work on; where can we add more value? With the continued volatility of macroeconomic impacts - we need to be nimble and have financial information and scenario planning at our finger tips and be fast to react - putting the CFO in the drivers seat.

