ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

On August 31, 2022, EPA published a proposed rule that would make a number of key changes to the federal Risk Management Plan (RMP) program. The proposed changes would impact the scope of the Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), third-party compliance audits, employee participation requirements, and information sharing with the public and local emergency responders, among other requirements. The proposal would bring back to the program, with some tweaks, a number of changes that EPA had adopted in the final days of the Obama administration that never became effective and were subsequently rescinded as part of a 2018-2019 reconsideration proceeding. The public comment period on the proposed rule ends on October 31, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.