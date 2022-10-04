To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On August 31, 2022, EPA published a proposed rule that would
make a number of key changes to the federal Risk Management Plan
(RMP) program. The proposed changes would impact the scope of the
Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), third-party compliance audits,
employee participation requirements, and information sharing with
the public and local emergency responders, among other
requirements. The proposal would bring back to the program, with
some tweaks, a number of changes that EPA had adopted in the final
days of the Obama administration that never became effective and
were subsequently rescinded as part of a 2018-2019 reconsideration
proceeding. The public comment period on the proposed rule ends on
October 31, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Limited Liability Company (LLC) is a structure allowed by state statute. Thus every state has the power to register a LLC for mostly its residents and other individuals looking to carry on business in the state.
2021 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Driven by high valuations and abundant liquidity, the total global value of all deals reached an all-time high of USD$5.9 trillion, 64% higher than 2020.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.