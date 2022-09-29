United States:
A Guide To Common Corporate Diagram Shapes And Conventions (Infographic)
29 September 2022
Blue J Legal
With corporate structure charts, lawyers and accountants are
able to solve unique problems for clients and also communicate them
clearly. While many firms, and even individual practitioners within
firms, may have their own approaches to diagramming, there are many
accepted conventions that everyone should be familiar
with.
This infographic guide serves as a reference to the common
corporate diagram shapes and conventions that exist, and when they
would be used. Save the infographic as a PDF to reference or use as
training material for new team members.
These common shapes are available in the Blue J Diagrams
platform. Users can select them in the editor, and apply labels and
other attributes to customize them with a click. By reducing manual
steps, Blue J Diagrams is easily the fastest diagramming solution
available today for lawyers and accountants.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
