Jonathan Wilson recently sat down with Alex Alexander, host of "5 Minutes With," to discusses his company, FinCEN Report, and the Corporate Transparency Act.

"FinCEN Report helps small businesses, and investors of these small businesses, prepare a form that they are going to have to fill out with the government as a result of a new law that congress has passed," said Wilson.

The Corporate Transparency Act was passed in December 2020. As a result of this law, almost every private company in the United States will have to file a document with the US Treasury Department disclosing the owners of the company. Any investors that have substantial control of the company must be listed in this report with their name, date of birth, residential address, and a copy of a document that identifies them.

To learn more about the Corporate Transparency Report and FinCEN Report, please click here.

