There are several reasons why a Delaware company would need a Certificate of good standing. One of these would be during the due diligence process by an investor in the company. The Delaware Certificate of Good Standing is a confirmation letter provided by the Delaware Secretary of State that declares that a company is in good standing with the state. It details whether or not the company is incorporated, the date of incorporation, the entity type, that is a corporation or LLC, and whether it has paid relevant taxes up to the current year.

This certificate can only be issued for companies in good standing with the state of Delaware. Thus, if your company owes Delaware Franchise Taxes, they must be paid in full before the department of corporation can issue your Delaware entity a Certificate of Good Standing. There are number of methods that can be used to check an entity's standing. There are two options online option, status or status with tax & history information. Note that requesting an online status will NOT generate an official certificate of good standing only an abridged version.

If you are requesting the status option, it will return a screen displaying the current status of the entity you requested which can be printed as a function of your internet browser. Additionally, you can choose to email the status result. If you are requesting the status with tax & history information option, the application will return a page listing the status, names of officers and directors. These online options will NOT return actual images of the documents on record.

If you require an official certificate of good standing, the request is submitted using the Document Upload Service. All requests are sent out via first class mail unless a Federal Express or UPS account number is provided in the request. You may mail the request in with a check to: Division of Corporations – 401 Federal Street – Suite 4 – Dover, DE 19901 or opt to make payment by credit card. It is important to include your name, address, phone number, a fax number and an email address. It is also advised that the expedited option is opted for because of recent delays in processing time.

