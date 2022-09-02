Pryor Cashman advised GiGstreem, a leading provider of high-quality residential and commercial broadband networks nationwide, in its acquisition of netBlazr, a Boston-based residential and commercial internet provider.

In a statement from GiGstreem about the deal, CEO Andrew Kusminsky said, "We've had a relationship with netBlazr for years and have a tremendous amount of respect for its resilient network, highly skilled team and proven track record of supporting apartment communities in the Boston area," adding, "This acquisition accelerates GiGstreem's goal to be the largest and best provider of ubiquitous WiFi to the incredible people who own and manage apartments in Boston."

The statement notes that "Boston is a critical market in GiGstreem's national expansion, and netBlazr provides the knowledge required to meet the unique needs of the city."

GiGstreem was advised by Associates Eric Wisotsky and Jens Thomsen.

