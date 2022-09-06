The U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) has announced that licensing and examination fees charged to a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) or SBIC license applicant will be increased in accordance with the annual inflation adjustment required under SBIC regulations. 

Effective October 1, 2022, the new fees will be as follows:       

Licensing Fees  
Initial Licensing Fee (paid in conjunction with the submission of the Management Assessment Questionnaire)

$11,500
Final Licensing Fee  (paid in conjunction with the submission of the License Application)

$40,200
Examination Fees  
Minimum Base Fee

$10,400
Minimum Base Fee (Non-Leveraged SBICs)

$34,500
Minimum Base Fee (Leveraged SBICs)

$50,600
Delay Fee

$800

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.