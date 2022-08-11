Palo Alto – August 10, 2022 – Cooley advised venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures on the closing of its ninth early-stage fund – Redpoint Ventures IX – with $650 million in committed capital. Lawyers John Dado and Will Newsom led the Cooley team advising Redpoint Ventures.

Redpoint Ventures' early-stage funds focus primarily on seed, Series A and Series B investments. Cooley has represented Redpoint Ventures since its inception, including providing counsel through 13 highly successful fund formation transactions.

Since 1999, Redpoint Ventures has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones. With the addition of the new fund, Redpoint Ventures has raised funds totaling $7.2 billion, made more than 578 investments and seen more than 181 exits.

