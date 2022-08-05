On episode seven of The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project Podcast, Cooley partner Kevin Cooper discusses the mergers & acquisitions practice area, what an acquisition & sale process looks like, and the types of issues that buyers and sellers need to consider in M&A deals.

Originally published by The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project Podcast

