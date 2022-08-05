United States:
‘The HLEP Podcast' – Kevin Cooper
05 August 2022
Cooley LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On episode seven of The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project
Podcast, Cooley partner Kevin Cooper discusses the mergers &
acquisitions practice area, what an acquisition & sale process
looks like, and the types of issues that buyers and sellers need to
consider in M&A deals.
Listen to the
podcast
Originally published by The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship
Project Podcast
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Beware Of The "Accidental" Partner, Shareholder Or Member
Peckar & Abramson PC
I have seen my fair share of disputes over partnerships, closely held corporations or limited liability companies. Some disputes arise from a fundamental misunderstanding over a particular person even being a partner...