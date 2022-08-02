During this presentation, Jason Kohout, co-chair of Foley's Family Office practice, Scott Klug, public affairs director and co-chair of the Federal Public Affairs practice, and William ('Bill') Ball, public affairs director and member of the Government & Public Policy practice, will discuss the Budget Reconciliation Package.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.