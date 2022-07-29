A quarter century ago, companies awoke to the fact that success in M&A hinged on running a deliberate and well-orchestrated post-merger integration process. Serial acquirers like ABB, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Lloyds TSB, and Waste Management realized that there was a right way – and a wrong way – to integrate companies. They built detailed M&A integration processes, developed playbooks, captured learnings, and continuously improved their integration approaches.

In JVs, launch is every bit as important.



