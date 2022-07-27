Ankura's 2022 Scoreboard of Corporate Partnering Activity

New partnership formations are surging worldwide, up 173% in 2021 compared to 2020, while JV restructurings, including exits, are up 99%.

Companies that enter into a higher volume of new partnerships – and restructure existing ventures at a faster rate – generate higher returns than industry peers.

Activist, high-volume partnering requires companies to rethink how they organize to do deals, what contractual terms they negotiate into new agreements, and how they govern existing ventures to intervene in a timely manner.

Find out the industry leaders and laggards.

Download the article >>

