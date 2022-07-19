"Big Law firms are bullish on the resilience of the tech sector, despite a recent cooling of mergers and acquisitions work and multiple layoffs in the tech industry. And while capital markets work has slowed down this year, corporate partners at Silicon Valley law firms predict work will shift to M&A activity in the coming months."

