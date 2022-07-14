Business as usual? Not this year. From supply-chain challenges to stock market volatility, and from rising prices to work force challenges, there is no such thing as a typical day. To stay ahead, your organization may benefit from a review of its corporate practices. Connecting with your corporate lawyer on a regular basis helps you stay prepared and proactive for whatever comes next – including opportunity. Review the YEARLY BUSINESS HEALTH CHECK LIST from our corporate practice.

