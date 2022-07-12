In this episode of Busted, Michael Thomas and Drew Howell examine the scheme of former Fry's Electronics Vice President of Merchandising, Ausaf Umar "Omar" Siddiqui, and the elaborate way he was able to steal $65 million from the corporation. Through the influence of his executive-level position, Siddiqui was able to pull off an operational arrangement disguised as a cost-eliminating and profit-maximizing plan to the corporation.

