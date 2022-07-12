Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Robert M. Friedman and Richard C. Leska have joined the firm as Partners in the Corporate Group. Robert was formerly a partner at Moses & Singer; Richard was formerly a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein.

Robert has extensive experience representing clients in the formation of private investment funds in venture capital, growth, buyout, mezzanine, infrastructure, secondary investment, special opportunities, real estate, hedge, debt, and art asset classes in the United States, Europe, India, Israel, and Japan. Rich's practice focuses on a wide variety of corporate finance transactions and matters, with a particular focus on assisting clients in the "entrepreneurial economy" of startups and emerging growth companies, their executives and technologists, and venture capital funds and angel investors.

"Robert and Richard are joining our Corporate Group at an exciting time. Our clients are coming to us with increasingly complex needs in the transactions and technology spaces, and their experience will complement our resources and serve our clients," said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. "We're looking forward to them joining our firm and providing them the opportunity to expand their practices."

