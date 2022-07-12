ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Richard C. Leska has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate Group. He was formerly a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein.

Rich's practice focuses on a wide variety of corporate finance transactions and matters, with a particular focus on assisting clients in the “entrepreneurial economy” of startups and emerging growth companies, their executives and technologists, and venture capital funds and angel investors. He is a trusted advisor with deep experience and knowledge of the structure and financing of, and the issues faced by, “Silicon Valley”-style companies throughout their life cycle, often working as an “outside general counsel” for his clients, working closely with them on a wide range of matters including initial formation, venture capital financings, public and private securities offerings, intellectual property strategy, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity compensation arrangements, employment issues, and general corporate counseling.

Rich has represented issuers and investors in more than 260 venture capital and angel investment transactions, and has advised founders and other executives on the key issues they face as their companies grow and prosper.

“Richard is bringing valuable experience and know-how to our Corporate Group,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. “The firm's technology-focused clients will benefit enormously from Rich's counsel, and his background working with startups, growth companies, venture capital, and investors will strengthen the firm's other practices that overlap into these spaces.”

“Joining Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rich. “The firm's client base is a great match with my experience, and I'm looking forward to enhancing its capacity to assist clients in the emerging growth company and venture capital ecosystem and offering world-class service and expertise to both the clients we have and the ones we'll develop together.”

Rich received his J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.S. from Cornell University, College of Agriculture.

