ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Robert M. Friedman has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate Group. He was formerly a partner at Moses & Singer.

Robert has extensive experience representing clients in the formation of private investment funds in venture capital, growth, buyout, mezzanine, infrastructure, secondary investment, special opportunities, real estate, hedge, debt, and art asset classes in the United States, Europe, India, Israel, and Japan. He also advises management of private investment funds in structuring general partners and management companies, and in the full range of issues relating to management of private investment funds.

In addition to his work with private investment funds, Robert focuses on complex corporate transactions, including M+A, public and private securities offerings, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, debt financings and venture capital investments. He also works with companies involved in marketplace lending and purchasing the loans generated by marketplace lending originators.

“Robert is joining our leading Corporate Group at an exciting time,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. “Our clients are coming to us with increasingly complex transactional needs, and Robert's experience and expertise will complement our resources and serve our clients. We're looking forward to him joining our firm and providing him the opportunity to expand his practice.”

“I am thrilled to join Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group,” said Robert. “My experience with fund formation, M+A, and other corporate finance services is a perfect fit with the firm, and I look forward to being part of the impressive corporate services at the firm.”

Robert received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from Yeshiva University.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.