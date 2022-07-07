As a result of the recent enactment of California's 2022-2023 Budget Bill, the California Secretary of State's office as announced a temporary waiver of many business entity filing fees. This waiver will last until June 30, 2023, the end of the state's current fiscal year.

Here is the Secretary of State's list of filings for which no filing fee is currently being imposed:

Articles of Organization - CA LLC

Registration - Out-of-State LLC

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Benefit

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Close

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - General Stock

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Insurer

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Professional

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Social Purpose

Registration - Out-of-State Corporation - Accountancy or Law (Professional)

Registration - Out-of-State Corporation - Insurer

Registration - Out-of-State Corporation - Stock

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Mutual Benefit

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Mutual Benefit - Common Interest Development

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Mutual Benefit - Credit Union

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Public Benefit

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Public Benefit - Common Interest Development

Articles of Incorporation - CA Nonprofit Corporation - Religious

Registration - Out-of-State Corporation - Nonprofit

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Agricultural Cooperative Association

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - Cannabis Cooperative Association

Articles of Incorporation - CA Corporation - General Cooperative

Certificate of Limited Partnership - CA LP

Registration - Out-of-State LP

Note that the Secretary of State will continue to impose other fees not listed above.

It is unlikely that this temporary suspension of fees will have any significant impact on the number of business entities being formed under California law. Historically, these fees have been relatively modest. For example, the fee for filing articles of incorporation is $100. Cal. Gov't Code § 12186(c). The real costs are the ongoing costs associated with the crushing tax and regulatory burdens placed on businesses by the state. According to the Tax Foundation, California ranks 48th in business tax climate (just ahead of New York and New Jersey).

