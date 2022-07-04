On this episode of The Chief's Table, Kristina Paschall, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of JBT, joins host Kim Stapleton for a conversation about motivation, gratitude, life lessons, and more. In her role at JBT, Kristina is responsible for the company's global IT team, which includes everything from IT security to infrastructure applications. Her responsibilities also include building the digital capabilities for all JBT machines and products.

During her conversation with Kim, Kristina shares that her primary motivation at work is being at a place that operates with a high degree of integrity and working with other ambitious professionals. She describes how her calm demeanor allows her to move quickly through the change management cycle but warns that "every good trait has a downside when it's used in excess," and explains that she tries not to let her desire for consensus cloud her judgement when making executive decisions.



Kristina also discusses some of the important lessons she has learned over the course of her career, the importance of relationship building at work and advice for young professionals. Particularly, as working mothers, Kim and Kristina talk about societal expectations for women in the workplace and how they weigh those expectations against their own needs and desires, as well as the needs of their families.



About Kristina Paschall



Kristina was appointed Vice President & Chief Information Officer of JBT Corporation in 2017, and became Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer in October 2020. Prior to joining JBT, Kristina served as CIO of Ferrara Candy Company. Previously, she held progressive senior IT leadership roles at Ingredion and GATX, as well as management roles at consulting organizations.



About Kim Stapleton



Kim Stapleton is the host of The Chief's Table and a sales manager in Ice Miller's Chicago office, where she matches attorney skillsets with the needs of existing and prospective clients.



Prior to transitioning her role in client services, Kim was a firm consultant for five years. In that role, she helped attorneys develop their networks and expand their business development capabilities. Kim has previously worked with several other law and accounting firms to identify key targets, perform business intelligence and prioritize business development.

