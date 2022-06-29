United States:
HLB Audit – Tax – Advisory Conference 2022
29 June 2022
Foley & Lardner
6-9 July 2022Fort
Lauderdale, FLEvent
LOCATION - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mike Okaty will be speaking on a panel at the HLB Audit –
Tax – Advisory Conference 2022 that is taking place from July
6-9, 2022. The panel he will be speaking on is "M&A
Trends: What lies ahead with current uncertainties?"
The panel will discuss M&A trends and outlook in 2022 after
the most active 2021 M&A year in decades.
