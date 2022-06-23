United States:
Birth Of An Idea: Company Formation
On episode one of The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project
Podcast, Cooley partner Jeff Laretto discusses the emerging
companies and venture capital (ECVC) practice area, how it differs
from other corporate practice areas like M&A and capital
markets, and what makes successful ECVC lawyers.
Laretto also shares what startup founders should consider at the
founding stage, and how ECVC lawyers help founders avoid the
biggest mistakes that tend to be made.
Listen to the podcast
