On episode one of The Harvard Law Entrepreneurship Project Podcast, Cooley partner Jeff Laretto discusses the emerging companies and venture capital (ECVC) practice area, how it differs from other corporate practice areas like M&A and capital markets, and what makes successful ECVC lawyers.

Laretto also shares what startup founders should consider at the founding stage, and how ECVC lawyers help founders avoid the biggest mistakes that tend to be made.

Listen to the podcast

