Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald Shechtman was quoted in a Law.com Pro Mid-Market article about law firm mergers.

In "Despite Successes, Mid-Market Firms Eye Mergers To Gain Market Share," Ron tells Justin Henry why the firm is not looking to expand via a merger:

"The risk of growth for growth's sake is in my judgment substantial," said Ronald Shechtman, managing partner of Pryor Cashman and chair of the firm's labor and employment group.

Shechtman said when firms approach the headcount threshold that bridges the mid-market sector to that of Big Law, "they have to adopt the infrastructure and overhead of Big Law."

"Firms often list the number of offices and the size of their growth that they attain, but they seldom list the attendant problems that that kind of challenge entails for midsize firms," he said. "It's one thing to merge into an Am Law 100 firm. It's another thing to merge into a firm and still be in the Am Law 200 when you're expected to act like an Am Law 100 firm."