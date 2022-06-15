Closing the books is not just an exercise in speed - it's an exercise in innovation and thinking differently. The rationale to get the books closed faster is to have more time to actually reflect on the results, what it means, and how to use it to drive sustainable business results fast. It's not about doing the same process faster or with more people but rather how can I change the process; how can we be more proactive rather than reactive and add strategic insights back to the business supported by the numbers and fast! This will continue to be increasingly more important with macroeconomic impacts quickly coming into play.

Also, see "Fast to Close. Fast to Market" written by my colleagues Lauren Herder and Rasmus Gerdeman.

