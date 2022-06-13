United States:
A Conversation On The State Of The Market For Private Companies (Video)
Cooley partner and head of San Francisco corporate practice
Rachel Proffitt was featured in the second virtual event of
Axios' Dealmakers series. In a “View From the
Top” segment, Proffitt spoke with Fabricio Drumond, chief
business officer at Axios, about trends and issues around the
current market for private companies and investors, including
varying impacts by industry, as well as the strategies that
companies are implementing to stay private for longer.
