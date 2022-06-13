ARTICLE

Cooley partner and head of San Francisco corporate practice Rachel Proffitt was featured in the second virtual event of Axios' Dealmakers series. In a “View From the Top” segment, Proffitt spoke with Fabricio Drumond, chief business officer at Axios, about trends and issues around the current market for private companies and investors, including varying impacts by industry, as well as the strategies that companies are implementing to stay private for longer.

