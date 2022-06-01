ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this three-part interview series, John Quinn, managing partner & co-founder of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, spoke with Christopher Bogart, Burford's CEO on various areas of innovation in the business of law.

In part 2 of the interview series, John answers questions around alternative fee structures and legal finance.

This video was recorded in February 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.