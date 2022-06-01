Pryor Cashman advised its client WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm, in a deal for WHP and Xcel Brands, Inc. to purchase a controlling 70% interest in fashion brand Isaac Mizrahi.

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at WHP Global, said of the deal, "We are excited to partner with Isaac and Xcel as we work together to architect and orchestrate the next phase of growth for the Isaac Mizrahi fashion house. We see meaningful opportunities to expand the brand by leveraging WHP Global's platform and the reach of our fashion vertical, which now includes Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Joe's Jeans, William Rast and Isaac Mizrahi."

Partners Brad D. Rose, Michael Weinsier, Robert C. Lamonica, Teresa Lee, Philippe Zylberg, Eli B. Nathanson, Jeffrey C. Johnson, and Matthew O. Young; Counsel Taylor C. Weinstein; and Associates Jens N. Thomsen and Jason S. Pachter advised WHP Global. Read more about the matter in the press release linked below.

