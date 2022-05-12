Pryor Cashman represented Consolidated Elevator in connection with an investment by American Elevator Group.

With this transaction, Consolidated Elevator, which has been providing elevator maintenance, repair, and installation services in New York City for more than 50 years, joins American Elevator Group, the largest independent elevator service provider in North America.

Advising Consolidated Elevator on the transaction were Partners Eli B. Nathanson and Edward C. Normandin, with principal assistance provided by Associate Jens N. Thomsen. Partners Shane J. Stroud, Benjamin J. Teig, and Jeffrey C. Johnson, and Counsel Taylor C. Weinstein also assisted on the matter.

Learn more about the deal in the press release linked below.

