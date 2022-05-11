United States:
Client Shift Technologies Establishes $150 Million At-The-Market Facility
11 May 2022
Jenner & Block
On May 6, client Shift Technologies, Inc. established an
at-the-market facility allowing it to offer and sell up to $150
million of its common shares to the public at the prevailing market
price. Partners Martin C. Glass and Ishan K. Bhabha led the team with support
from Associates William R. Erlain, Hannah E. Schwab, and Rheanne Zheng. Shift Technologies maintains an
online marketplace for buying and selling used cars.
