On May 6, client Shift Technologies, Inc. established an at-the-market facility allowing it to offer and sell up to $150 million of its common shares to the public at the prevailing market price. Partners Martin C. Glass and Ishan K. Bhabha led the team with support from Associates William R. Erlain, Hannah E. Schwab, and Rheanne Zheng. Shift Technologies maintains an online marketplace for buying and selling used cars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.