Palo Alto – May 9, 2022 – Cooley advised HOF Capital, a multistage venture capital firm that invests in ambitious entrepreneurs, on its $300 million latest early-stage fund. Lawyers John Dado and Will Newsom led the Cooley team advising HOF Capital.

HOF Capital will use the new funding to invest in category-defining technology-enabled companies at the pre-seed through Series A stages. The firm will continue to take a thesis-driven approach to identifying the most promising new technologies and fast-growing market opportunities, then seek to partner with ambitious founders building best-in-class products and businesses in those markets.

Founded in 2016 by Hisham Elhaddad, Onsi Sawiris and Fady Yacoub, HOF Capital has more than $1 billion in assets under management and is backed by 240 limited partners across 37 countries. This strategic investor base comprises founders and owners of world-renowned brands, financial institutions and healthcare companies, as well as successful tech entrepreneurs and celebrities.

HOF Capital invests in Web3 and blockchain, artificial intelligence and enterprise transformation, next-generation fintech, computational biology, immersive computing, and other big ideas. The firm's mission includes backing portfolio company founders from idea to IPO and beyond, enabling them to realize their full potential.

