ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

Florida's "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" Will Change Employer's Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Efforts Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. The Florida legislature has passed Florida HB7, the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" (the Act), which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 22, 2022. The Act places limitations on what employers may teach during workplace diversity training.

SEC Spotlight: Enforcement And Regulatory Developments In The First Quarter Of 2022 Arnold & Porter The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC or Commission) had an active first quarter of 2022, reflecting an aggressive enforcement and regulatory approach being taken by Chair Gary Gensler...

SEC (Finally) Proposes New Rules On Climate Disclosure [UPDATED—PART I] Cooley LLP [This post is Part I of a revision and update of my earlier post primarily reflecting the contents of the proposing release. This post covers background and describes various

Open Letter To A DEI Skeptic Collins Einhorn Farrell My law firm is one of many to form a committee on diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, over the past few years. You're right: this seems to be a national trend.

An In-Depth Review Of The SEC Proposed Climate Change Disclosure Rule Debevoise & Plimpton The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released its long-awaited proposed rule on the "Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors" ("Proposed Rule") on March 21, 2022.