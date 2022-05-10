The Florida legislature has passed Florida HB7, the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" (the Act), which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 22, 2022. The Act places limitations on what employers may teach during workplace diversity training.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released its long-awaited proposed rule on the "Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors" ("Proposed Rule") on March 21, 2022.
Every once in a while, we'll see an appellate decision that serves as a commercial law primer – reminding business litigators and transactional attorneys of basic legal principles that sometimes are not precisely recalled because of their ubiquitous usage.
