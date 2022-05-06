ARTICLE

United States: Burford Insights Part 1: How Can Companies Maximize Recoveries By Opting-out Of Group Litigations? (Video)

Kelly Daley is a Managing Director and the head of Burford's Chicago office where she leads the US commercial underwriting group in assessing and structuring investments in high-value commercial litigation. Prior to joining Burford, Ms. Daley was a senior litigator at Orrick Herrington. In this video, she explains how companies can maximize recoveries by opting out of group litigations:

What it means to opt out of a group litigation and the risks and rewards of doing so

Why companies haven't historically chosen to opt out in the past and why this is changing

The risk- and cost-shifting benefits to using legal finance as part of an opt out

Real life examples of how legal finance is used in an opt out scenario

This video was recorded on 8 April.

