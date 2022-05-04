United States:
M&A Trends And Considerations For Buyers And Sellers (Podcast)
04 May 2022
Womble Bond Dickinson
Bob Girton, Partner at Edgewater Capital
Partners, discusses trends and considerations in M&A
transactions during a conversation with Womble Bond Dickinson
attorney Mark Henriques at the 2022 SOCMA
Conference.
