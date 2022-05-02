Calendar 2021 U.S. Conflict Minerals Rule filings are due on May 31. Although the substantive requirements have not changed since last year, there are nevertheless changes to disclosure, policies and procedures to consider. On a webinar earlier this month, Michael Littenberg, Ropes & Gray Partner and Global ESG, CSR and Business and Human Rights Practice head, provided five filing tips that all filers should consider. The webinar and accompanying slides can be accessed here.

