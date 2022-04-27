Renaissance Venture Capital DEI UnDemo Day® will bring together some of the region's top early-stage companies and technologies for a virtual event with venture capital investors from around the country. This is the first UnDemo Day® designed exclusively to attract national venture capital to diverse founders. The virtual event will highlight companies from the Midwest and Central U.S. led by women, people of color, and other diverse communities.



In a format similar to prior UnDemo Days®, the event will include large group "pitch rooms" as well as hundreds of curated one-on-one meetings between startups and VCs. Last year alone, 15 Michigan startups received venture funding as a result of UnDemo Day® introductions.



Renaissance and its partner Invest Detroit Ventures will conduct coaching sessions prior to the event to help the participating startups prepare their pitches, and the startups will also have access to UnDemo Day® consultation on accounting, legal and human resources planning for their businesses from event partners Ernst & Young, Foley & Lardner, and Amy Cell Talent.

