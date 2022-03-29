self

Valère Horath is the vice president of global sales and co-founder of Quipment SAS. Quipment is a company specializing in the provision of medical and laboratory equipment. The equipment and supplies provided by Quipment make it possible to measure the effectiveness and side effects of drugs before they are put on the market. Quipment's customers are mainly pharmaceutical companies, Biotechs and CROs that must carry out very rigorous clinical trials in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of drugs. For this, they need to equip doctors with calibrated equipment, the reliability of which is indisputable. In addition, these studies are international; Quipment therefore, has equipment in all continents and in >60,000 hospitals globally. It has warehouses in France, USA and Japan. To date, the company is in the 100-500 employee range.

Valère joins us today to discuss his personal experience with the decision of developing in the US, the strategy for coming to the US, and the challenges of starting and growing a business in the US. He also discusses some of the differences between running a business in France and the United States, including the importance of contracts in relationships with customers.

Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. You can listen in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Stitcher Radio or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode

About Valère Horath and Quipment;

The decision to set up in the United States;

The strategy for starting a business in the United States;

The main differences between American and non-American clients;

How to be successful in the U.S. market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.